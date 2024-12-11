Falcons Placed RB Jase McClellan On IR

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Atlanta Falcons announced they have placed sixth-round RB Jase McClellan on injured reserve, ending his rookie season. 

Falcons Helmet

Atlanta promoted RB Carlos Washington from the practice squad to take his spot on the roster. 

McClellan, 22, was a four-star recruit in 2020 and the sixth-best running back in the class. He spent all four years at Alabama but wasn’t a consistent starter until 2023 when he led the team in rushing.

The Falcons selected McClellan with the first of their two sixth-round picks at pick No. 186 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. He’s in the first year of a four-year, $4.214 million contract with Atlanta that includes a $194,368 signing bonus. 

In 2024, McClellan appeared in two games for the Falcons and rushed 13 times for 32 yards. 

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply