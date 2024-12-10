Browns Place CB Greg Newsome On IR & Cut WR Kadarius Toney Among Other Moves

The Cleveland Browns announced they have placed CB Greg Newsome on injured reserve with his hamstring injury, sidelining him for the remaining four games of the season.

We’ve placed Greg Newsome II on injured reserve and made other roster moves » https://t.co/ibdU7k2uls pic.twitter.com/Vg01agh289 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 10, 2024

Cleveland also cut loose WR Kadarius Toney, giving them two open roster spots. The Browns signed signed WR Kaden Davis, WR Jaelen Gill, K Riley Patterson and T Julian Pearl to the practice squad and released DT Michael Dwumfour.

Newsome, 24, was a three-year starter at Northwestern and a first-team All-Big Ten selection as a junior. He declared for the 2021 NFL Draft after his junior season and was selected by the Browns with the No. 26 pick.

He played out the fourth year of a four-year, $12,748,736 with the Browns that included a $6,631,808 signing bonus. The Browns picked up his fifth-year option for the 2025 season worth $13.377 million fully guaranteed.

In 2024, Newsome appeared in 13 games for the Browns and recorded 27 total tackles, one interception and five pass deflections. Pro Football Focus had him graded as the No. 103 corner out of 118 qualifying players.

Toney, 25, was drafted with the No. 20 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft by the Giants out of Florida. He was in the third year of a four-year, $13,719,509 rookie contract that included a $7,337,825 signing bonus when the Giants traded Toney to the Chiefs in 2022 for a conditional third-round pick and a sixth-round pick.

The Chiefs declined his fifth-year option in 2024, setting him up to be an unrestricted free agent in 2025. However, he was cut coming out of the preseason. He later caught on with the Browns on the practice squad and was promoted to the active roster.

In 2024, Toney has appeared in three games for the Browns, rushing twice for a loss of four yards, failing to catch his only target, returning four punts for 44 yards and fumbling once.