NFL Transactions: Tuesday 12/10

Bears
- Released RB Demetric Felton from the practice squad.
Broncos
- Signed LB K.J. Cloyd to their practice squad.
Browns
- Placed DB Greg Newsome on injured reserve.
- Released DT Michael Dwumfour from the practice squad.
- Signed K Riley Patterson (veteran), T Julian Pearl, WR Jaelen Gill, and WR Kaden Davis to their practice squad.
- Waived WR Kadarius Toney.
Buccaneers
- Signed LB Deion Jones (veteran) to their practice squad.
Cardinals
- Released C Keith Ismael from the practice squad.
Chargers
- Released T Alex Leatherwood from the practice squad.
- Signed WR Dez Fitzpatrick to their practice squad.
Colts
- Placed DT Trysten Hill on the practice squad injured list (does not count on practice squad).
- Signed DT Pheldarius Payne to their practice squad.
Giants
- Placed C Jimmy Morrissey on the practice squad injured list
- Placed DB Tre Hawkins on injured reserve
- Signed DB Greg Stroman from their practice squad to the active roster
- Signed DBs Azizi Hearn, Ekow Boye-Doe, DT Ross Blacklock (veteran), QB Tim Boyle (veteran) to their practice squad.
Jaguars
- Released LS Tucker Addington and P Matt Haack from the practice squad.
- Signed G Jerome Carvin and RB Myles Gaskin (veteran) to their practice squad.
Panthers
- Placed RB Jonathon Brooks on injured reserve.
- Released WRs Dax Milne and Sam Pinckney from their practice squad.
- Signed DE Sam Roberts to their active roster
- Signed WR Trenton Irwin (veteran)
- Signed WR Velus Jones from the Jaguars practice squad to the active roster.
- Waived DT DeShawn Williams (vested veteran).
Patriots
- Activated G Cole Strange from the PUP list.
- Released DE Keshawn Banks from the practice squad.
- Signed K John Parker Romo to their practice squad.
- Waived WR K.J. Osborn (non-injury settlement, vested veteran, fully guaranteed contract).
Raiders
- Placed RB Zamir White on injured reserve.
- Released NT Marquan McCall from the practice squad.
- Signed QB Carter Bradley to their active roster
- Signed DT Tyler Manoa and QB Jake Luton to their practice squad.
Saints
- Signed G Kyle Hergel and QB Ben DiNucci to their practice squad.
Seahawks
- Released P Ty Zentner from the practice squad.
Titans
- Signed K Brayden Narveson and LB Curtis Bolton (veteran) and T Kellen Diesch to their practice squad.
- Waived T Leroy Watson.
