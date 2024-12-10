NFL Transactions: Tuesday 12/10

Bears

Broncos

  • Signed LB K.J. Cloyd to their practice squad.

Browns

Buccaneers

  • Signed LB Deion Jones (veteran) to their practice squad.

Cardinals

Chargers

Colts

  • Placed DT Trysten Hill on the practice squad injured list (does not count on practice squad).
  • Signed DT Pheldarius Payne to their practice squad.

Giants

Jaguars

Panthers

Patriots

Raiders

  • Placed RB Zamir White on injured reserve.
  • Released NT Marquan McCall from the practice squad.
  • Signed QB Carter Bradley to their active roster
  • Signed DT Tyler Manoa and QB Jake Luton to their practice squad.

Saints

Seahawks

Titans

 

