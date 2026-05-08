AFC Notes: Chandler Rivers, Makai Lemon, Browns’ Draft, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

The Browns selected OT Spencer Fano at No. 9 overall after moving back three picks from No. 6. Mike Sando of The Athletic cites one anonymous executive who praised Cleveland for having a “sound plan” and still getting the player they wanted despite trading down.

“I thought they had a nice draft, a sound plan,” the executive said. “They save cash moving back from six to nine and getting the guy they wanted anyway. All these teams that don’t have QBs — are you doing the right thing to set yourself up for next year?”

Another executive thinks it was strange to see Cleveland double up on first-round WR KC Concepcion and second-round WR Denzel Boston, given they are “unsettled” at quarterback.

“That was odd,” the executive said. “They are unsettled at the quarterback position, but they took two wideouts? Build your defense and run game.”

One executive thinks Concepcion will be good in the slot and can also win one-on-one battles on the outside.

“Concepcion is a skinny, wiry guy who is going to be really good in the slot but can also win one-on-one outside,” the exec said. “He is dynamite — like a joystick, but not a Kadarius Toney version. He’s a legitimate outside, fast, beats-you-one-on-one receiver.”

Ravens

Ravens fifth-round CB Chandler Rivers was asked about his ability to create turnovers in college and gave a very simple answer.

“I mean, I feel like that just comes from playing hard, honestly, just playing hard, doing what you’re supposed to do,” Rivers said, via Ravens Wire. “Good things happen to those who do what they’re supposed to do.”

Steelers

The Steelers signaled their plans at No. 21 overall when reaching out to WR Makai Lemon before they were on the clock. Mike Sando of The Athletic cites an anonymous executive who commented on Pittsburgh’s mistake of contacting the receiver too early.

“They think they are tying up the phone lines so the other team moves on because they can’t get in touch with the player,” another exec said. “All it takes is you to call the player, and if another team calls the agent and they’re like, ‘Oh, he’s on the phone with so-and-so,’ now they know who you’re picking.”

As for first-round OT Max Iheanachor, another executive is unsure if he makes up for concerns surrounding Broderick Jones. He’s also skeptical about their selections of fifth-round TE/FB Riley Nowakowski and seventh-round RB Eli Heidenreich.

“I do not know if (Iheanachor) answers the questions that exist with Broderick Jones,” the executive said. “He will have a learning curve as a super athletic, super raw player. They drafted the Indiana fullback (Riley Nowakowski) and the Navy kid (Eli Heidenreich). What are you trying to do? Meanwhile, the quarterback situation is a real concern, whether or not (Aaron) Rodgers comes back.”

One executive believes second-round WR Germie Bernard is a “great fit” for Pittsburgh.

“Bernard is a great fit for them,” the executive said. “He’s a really mature, good player. Bernard is the guy that the Indiana guy (Omar Cooper Jr.) should be but isn’t. Similar skill set, but he has way more urgency.”