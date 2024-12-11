NFL Transactions: Wednesday 12/11

Bears
- Signed DT Jonathan Ford off of the Packers’ practice squad.
- Placed WR DeAndre Carter on injured reserve.
- Signed RB Royce Freeman (veteran) to their practice squad.
Bills
- Designated DE Dawuane Smoot and LB Baylon Spector to return from injured reserve.
Browns
- Designated DT Michael Hall to return from injured reserve.
- Signed TE Tre’ McKitty (veteran) to their practice squad.
Cardinals
- Signed P Michael Palardy (veteran) to their practice squad.
Chiefs
- Designated K Harrison Butker to return from injured reserve.
Colts
- Designated LB Jaylon Carlies and C Ryan Kelly to return from injured reserve.
Commanders
- Claimed WR KJ Osborn off waivers from the Patriots.
Dolphins
- Designated WR Grant DuBose to return from injured reserve.
Falcons
- Placed RB Jase McClellan on injured reserve.
- Signed RB Carlos Watkins to their active roster.
Giants
- Designated C Austin Schlottmann to return from injured reserve.
- Placed DB Tyler Nubin on injured reserve.
- Signed DB Divaad Wilson off of the Cardinals’ practice squad and T Jalen McKenzie to their practice squad.
Jaguars
- Signed G Dieter Eiselen to their practice squad (exception).
Jets
- Placed WR Irvin Charles on injured reserve.
- Signed DB Jaylin Simpson off of the Colts’ practice squad.
Lions
- Signed DB Erick Hallett to their practice squad.
Packers
- Designated TE Luke Musgrave to return from injured reserve.
- Signed DE Jeremiah Martin to their practice squad.
Rams
- Declined to active OT KT Leveston from injured reserve, ending his season.
Seahawks
- Designated DBs Artie Burns and K’Von Wallace to return from injured reserve.
- Signed RB Brittain Brown to their practice squad.
