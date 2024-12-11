NFL Transactions: Wednesday 12/11

By
Nate Bouda
-

 

Bears

  • Signed DT Jonathan Ford off of the Packers’ practice squad.
  • Placed WR DeAndre Carter on injured reserve.
  • Signed RB Royce Freeman (veteran) to their practice squad.

Bills

Browns

Cardinals

Chiefs

Colts

Commanders

  • Claimed WR KJ Osborn off waivers from the Patriots.

Dolphins

  • Designated WR Grant DuBose to return from injured reserve.

Falcons

Giants

  • Designated C Austin Schlottmann to return from injured reserve.
  • Placed DB Tyler Nubin on injured reserve.
  • Signed DB Divaad Wilson off of the Cardinals’ practice squad and T Jalen McKenzie to their practice squad.

Jaguars

Jets

  • Placed WR Irvin Charles on injured reserve.
  • Signed DB Jaylin Simpson off of the Colts’ practice squad.

Lions

  • Signed DB Erick Hallett to their practice squad.

Packers

  • Designated TE Luke Musgrave to return from injured reserve.
  • Signed DE Jeremiah Martin to their practice squad.

Rams

  • Declined to active OT KT Leveston from injured reserve, ending his season.

Seahawks

 

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply