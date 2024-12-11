Commanders Claimed WR K.J. Osborn

According to Adam Schefter, the Washington Commanders have claimed WR K.J. Osborn off the waiver wire from the Patriots.

Washington just lost WR Noah Brown, possibly for the season, and Osborn brings in an experienced replacement to their receiving corps.

Osborn, 27, was a four-year starter at Miami and led the team in receiving before being selected by the Vikings in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year deal worth $3,562,773 that included a signing bonus of $267,773. After playing out that contract, he signed a one-year deal with the Patriots in 2024.

In 2024, Osborn has appeared in seven games for the Patriots and caught seven passes on 17 targets for 57 yards and a touchdown.