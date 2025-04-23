Lions Cut QB Jake Fromm

The Detroit Lions announced they have cut QB Jake Fromm.

Fromm spent last year on the Lions practice squad.

Fromm, 26, was drafted by the Bills in the fifth round out of Georgia in 2020. He was entering the second year of a four-year, $3.6 million rookie contract when Buffalo waived him coming out of the preseason.

The Giants signed Fromm off the Bills’ practice squad and he wound up starting for them at the end of the 2021 season. The Commanders signed him to their practice squad and re-signed him to a futures deal for the 2023 season.

Washington cut him loose in May and he caught on with the Lions in. He was also among Detroit’s final roster cuts before re-signing to the practice squad.

In 2021, Fromm appeared in three games for the Giants and passed for 210 yards to go along with one touchdown and three interceptions.