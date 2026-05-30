NFC Notes: Jack Campbell, Caleb Williams, Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears
Bears QB coach J.T. Barrett hopes that starter Caleb Williams can play less hero ball and take what the defense is giving them, especially when they are playing with a lead.
“Late in some of those games, we were making some heroic plays … but it wasn’t necessary if we execute in the first quarter and second quarter,” Barrett said, via NFL.com. “We might be up two touchdowns by the time we get to the fourth quarter. We can be efficient and take what the defense is giving. You don’t necessarily have to put the cape on and make those crazy plays because you already were killing them in the first three quarters.”
Lions
- The Lions signed LB Jack Campbell to a four-year, $81 million contract extension with $51.15 million guaranteed, including $22.9 million fully guaranteed at signing and $48.4 million in new money guarantees.
- Campbell received an $8.6 million signing bonus, while his 2026 and 2027 salaries are fully guaranteed.
- The contract also contains option bonuses in each extension year and four void years for salary cap purposes. (OTC)
- Campbell said he didn’t need to be the highest-paid off-ball LB on his new extension: “Guys around the league probably wanted me to be, because it bumps everything up, so sorry to them.” (Rogers)
Vikings
- The Vikings enter their offseason program with a quarterback competition between J.J. McCarthy and Kyler Murray. When asked about his relationship with Murray, McCarthy said they are both like students in a classroom: “It’s just like two guys in a classroom. He sits on one side, and I sit on the other side. It’s the coaches’ responsibility to teach us and coach us.” (Alec Lewis)
- Murray said he’s building a good relationship with McCarthy and wants to help him develop in any way possible: “It’s been great. Obviously, he’s a younger guy, so any way I can help him, I feel like I played seven years going on eight. I’m considered a veteran even though I don’t see myself as that. Giving him any knowledge he needs.” (Lewis)
- McCarthy added that there isn’t anything awkward between him and Murray: “Awkwardness? It’s just like the same feeling when you’re in high school, and there’s another person on the other side of the room. That’s just kind of how it is. I wouldn’t say there’s any awkwardness.” (Kevin Seifert)
- Murray said he and McCarthy both want what’s best for the team: “We’re both competitors and I know we both want what’s best for the team.” (Seifert)
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