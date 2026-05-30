NFC Notes: Jack Campbell, Caleb Williams, Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears QB coach J.T. Barrett hopes that starter Caleb Williams can play less hero ball and take what the defense is giving them, especially when they are playing with a lead.

“Late in some of those games, we were making some heroic plays … but it wasn’t necessary if we execute in the first quarter and second quarter,” Barrett said, via NFL.com. “We might be up two touchdowns by the time we get to the fourth quarter. We can be efficient and take what the defense is giving. You don’t necessarily have to put the cape on and make those crazy plays because you already were killing them in the first three quarters.”

Lions

The Lions signed LB Jack Campbell to a four-year, $81 million contract extension with $51.15 million guaranteed, including $22.9 million fully guaranteed at signing and $48.4 million in new money guarantees.

to a four-year, $81 million contract extension with $51.15 million guaranteed, including $22.9 million fully guaranteed at signing and $48.4 million in new money guarantees. Campbell received an $8.6 million signing bonus, while his 2026 and 2027 salaries are fully guaranteed.

The contract also contains option bonuses in each extension year and four void years for salary cap purposes. (OTC)

Campbell said he didn’t need to be the highest-paid off-ball LB on his new extension: “Guys around the league probably wanted me to be, because it bumps everything up, so sorry to them.” (Rogers)

Vikings