Seahawks Waive DL Cameron Young

The Seattle Seahawks announced Wednesday that they’ve placed DL Cameron Young on waivers.

Young, 24, was selected in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL draft. He’s currently in the third year of his four-year, $4,567,508 contract that included a $727,508 signing bonus.

For his career, Young has appeared in 17 games for the Seahawks and recorded 18 tackles and a pass defense.