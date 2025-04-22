Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Says They’re Working On Some ‘Substantive’ Trades

Speaking at the Cowboys’ annual pre-draft press conference, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told reporters that the team is currently working on a couple of “substantive” trades.

“We’re looking at two things that could happen before or after the draft,” he said via Nick Harris. “Two pretty substantive trades. Been working on today.”

Jones is a master of the tease, so it’s worth taking his words with a grain of salt. This is the time of year when teams are active on the phones discussing deals but it takes a lot for something to come together.

That being said, the Cowboys have actually been among the more active teams when it comes to making trades this offseason. They’ve acquired CB Kaiir Elam, LB Kenneth Murray and QB Joe Milton in deals.

It’s a matter of opinion whether those deals or whatever Jones has alluded to Dallas working on count as “substantive” but there is a good chance he’s telling the truth about something being in the works.

The Cowboys pick No. 12 in the first round of the draft and have 10 total picks despite those previously mentioned moves.

We’ll have more on the Cowboys as the news is available.