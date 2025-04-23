NFC Notes: Draft Buzz, Osa Odighizuwa, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders
- Commanders GM Adam Peters said he wouldn’t shy away from making any trades with divisional opponents: “I don’t believe in being scared about trading with teams in your division. If you feel the trade is a good value for you and you can get some good picks to help you get better, then we definitely consider it.” (Nicki Jhabvala)
- Per ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler, late Round 1 is not too high for Ohio State RB TreVeyon Henderson, and the Commanders are a potential landing spot to watch in that range.
Cowboys
- Cowboys DT Osa Odighizuwa signed a four-year, $80 million extension this offseason. The defensive tackle said he always wanted to stay put in Dallas: “This is where I wanted to be, so to be able to get the reward and stay where I wanted to be is awesome. Getting that love from the team and knowing that I’m wanted here and that I’m gonna be here for a while, it’s pretty awesome.” (Jon Machota)
- As for playing for new DC Matt Eberflus, Odighizuwa said he’s bringing great energy to the team in OTAs: “The energy is great. I feel like what he’s teaching us in terms of our play style and what he wants to build, I see a lot of stuff that we already do just taking it to another level. I feel like the players, we’re gonna jell very well.”
- Per the Athletic’s Dianna Russini, other teams expect the Cowboys to target an offensive skill position player with their first pick at No. 12. They could have their choice of Arizona WR Tetairoa McMillan or Texas WR Matthew Golden.
- However, ESPN’s Peter Schrager mocked Alabama G Tyler Booker to Dallas and has heard buzz about North Dakota State OL Grey Zabel as an option.
- ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler have also heard the chatter about a receiver. They highlight Alabama LB Jihaad Campbell as a dark horse for the pick, though. One exec for an NFC team said: “He’s a top-10 player in the draft, without question. He’s awesome. You just worry a little about the durability.”
- NFL Media’s Jane Slater called around with different teams and agents and came away with a cloud of prospects she thinks Dallas is interested in, including McMillan, Golden, Tennessee DE James Pearce, Ole Miss DT Walter Nolen, and Virginia Tech RB Bhayshul Tuten.
- Some of those prospects would be in play at No. 12, but not all. Slater says Pearce’s potential character flags would only make him an option in the second round, while Tuten is someone Dallas could target later, as it doesn’t feel like running back is a strong consideration in Round 1.
- She adds the team does view offensive line as a need and could go in that direction, mentioning the Saints are viewed as a team that could take McMillan ahead of the Cowboys.
Giants
- According to ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler, most teams expect Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders to fall out of the top 10 picks. The Giants are a candidate to try and move back into the first round for Sanders.
- However, Graziano is one of multiple reporters who have heard a growing amount of chatter that Giants HC Brian Daboll prefers Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart.
- ESPN’s Peter Schrager thinks the buzz about the Giants liking Dart makes a lot of sense, but he isn’t 100 percent sure what New York is going to do.
- The Athletic’s Dianna Russini mentions that heading into the week of the Combine, the Giants had Sanders No. 1 on their board, but things changed after that.
- Per FOX Sports’ Jordan Schultz, a big reason other teams aren’t completely ruling out Sanders for the Giants is the potential involvement of owner John Mara. One source explained: “Mara loved Josh Allen back when they took Saquon. He had his Eli successor in Allen and didn’t push for it. That’s stuck with him. What if Thursday night he just says, ‘F— it, it’s my team. I want the QB.’ That flips the draft on its head.”
- That said, Schultz’s sources generally believe Daboll and Giants GM Joe Schoen are aligned on drafting OLB Abdul Carter at No. 3.
- Fowler and Graziano note the Giants have done a ton of work on Louisville QB Tyler Shough, while Syracuse QB Kyle McCord has also drawn interest. Many teams view McCord more as a potential backup, but some see sleeper potential. One veteran assistant coach told ESPN: “He can read a defense, really smart, loves football, studies, can learn all the concepts, can make all of the throws.”
