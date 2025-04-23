Lions Re-Signing DB Kerby Joseph To Four-Year, $86 Million Extension

The Lions are set to re-sign DB Kerby Joseph to a four-year, $86 million extension, according to Ian Rapoport.

Joseph will become the highest-paid safety in NFL history at $21.5 million per season.

The Lions started exploring an extension for Joseph back in January and have prioritized extending him this offseason.

Joseph, 24, was a third-round pick to the Lions out of Illinois in the 2022 draft. He signed a four-year, $5 million contract through 2025 with a base salary of $1,138,628 in 2024. He’s set to make a base salary of $3,540,000 in 2025.

In 2024, Joseph started all 17 games for the Lions and recorded 83 total tackles, 12 passes defended and nine interceptions.