Lions Re-Signing DB Kerby Joseph To Four-Year, $86 Million Extension

The Lions are set to re-sign DB Kerby Joseph to a four-year, $86 million extension, according to Ian Rapoport.
Joseph will become the highest-paid safety in NFL history at $21.5 million per season.
The Lions started exploring an extension for Joseph back in January and have prioritized extending him this offseason.
Joseph, 24, was a third-round pick to the Lions out of Illinois in the 2022 draft. He signed a four-year, $5 million contract through 2025 with a base salary of $1,138,628 in 2024. He’s set to make a base salary of $3,540,000 in 2025.
In 2024, Joseph started all 17 games for the Lions and recorded 83 total tackles, 12 passes defended and nine interceptions.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!