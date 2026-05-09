Saints Sign Second-Round DT Christen Miller, Wrap Up Draft Class

By
Wyatt Grindley
-

Nick Underhill reports that the Saints have signed second-round pick DT Christen Miller, wrapping up their draft class as all picks are now signed.

Saints Helmet

Here is an updated chart representing the team’s signed draft picks:

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note
1 8 Jordyn Tyson WR Signed
2 42 Christen Miller DT Signed
3 73 Oscar Delp TE Signed
4 132 Jeremiah Wright G Signed
4 136 Bryce Lance WR Signed
5 172 Lorenzo Styles Jr. S Signed
6 190 Barion Brown WR Signed
7 219 TJ Hall CB Signed

 

Miller, 21, was a four-star recruit and the 20th-ranked defensive lineman in the 2022 recruiting class out of Ellenwood, Georgia. He committed to Georgia and remained there all four years. 

In his collegiate career, Miller appeared in 41 games for Georgia and recorded 64 total tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, and one pass defense.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply