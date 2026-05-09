Saints Sign Second-Round DT Christen Miller, Wrap Up Draft Class

Nick Underhill reports that the Saints have signed second-round pick DT Christen Miller, wrapping up their draft class as all picks are now signed.
Here is an updated chart representing the team’s signed draft picks:
|Rd
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|8
|Jordyn Tyson
|WR
|Signed
|2
|42
|Christen Miller
|DT
|Signed
|3
|73
|Oscar Delp
|TE
|Signed
|4
|132
|Jeremiah Wright
|G
|Signed
|4
|136
|Bryce Lance
|WR
|Signed
|5
|172
|Lorenzo Styles Jr.
|S
|Signed
|6
|190
|Barion Brown
|WR
|Signed
|7
|219
|TJ Hall
|CB
|Signed
Miller, 21, was a four-star recruit and the 20th-ranked defensive lineman in the 2022 recruiting class out of Ellenwood, Georgia. He committed to Georgia and remained there all four years.
In his collegiate career, Miller appeared in 41 games for Georgia and recorded 64 total tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, and one pass defense.
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