Saints Sign Second-Round DT Christen Miller, Wrap Up Draft Class

Nick Underhill reports that the Saints have signed second-round pick DT Christen Miller, wrapping up their draft class as all picks are now signed.

Here is an updated chart representing the team’s signed draft picks:

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 8 Jordyn Tyson WR Signed 2 42 Christen Miller DT Signed 3 73 Oscar Delp TE Signed 4 132 Jeremiah Wright G Signed 4 136 Bryce Lance WR Signed 5 172 Lorenzo Styles Jr. S Signed 6 190 Barion Brown WR Signed 7 219 TJ Hall CB Signed

Miller, 21, was a four-star recruit and the 20th-ranked defensive lineman in the 2022 recruiting class out of Ellenwood, Georgia. He committed to Georgia and remained there all four years.

In his collegiate career, Miller appeared in 41 games for Georgia and recorded 64 total tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, and one pass defense.