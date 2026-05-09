AFC Notes: Calais Campbell, Cashius Howell, Adam Randall, Bengals, Ravens

Bengals

Bengals DL coach Tony Jerod-Eddie gave a glowing review of second-round pick DE Cashius Howell.

“You want guys who think they should be playing more,” Jerod-Eddie said, via the team website. “He just kept his head down. Didn’t complain, and in that game he went crazy, and it was like, ‘Oh man, he had just been waiting for this opportunity.’ Absolutely wrecked the game. His game and his style of play translates great to the NFL level. We ran a pro-style defense, so he’ll be ready to do whatever is asked. He’s serious about his craft. He sits in the meetings, he takes tremendous notes. There’s a switch he flips and he becomes highly competitive. Ultra-competitive. He’ll tell you about it a little, too, which I love.”

“He played our boundary side end, but he ended up playing both in that game. He played the boundary side and the field side,” Jerod-Eddie added. “It shows you he’ll do whatever you need him to do. An incredible talent who plays the game the right way, who plays the game with a tenacity you want in a defensive lineman. He’s a good football player and a better guy. His life has not been easy by any stretch of the imagination.”

Ravens

Ravens DL Calais Campbell revealed that GM Eric DeCosta has called him each year to see if he would continue his career in Baltimore.

“This year there was a lot more pressure than years past,” Campbell said, via Pro Football Talk. “Eric DeCosta called pretty much every year, but this year was more like ‘I gotta have you. This could make a big difference.’ I felt that. I believe that this team has all the tools to win. . . . Where can I go where I can make plays and win games? Baltimore made the most sense when it came down to that.”

Ravens

Ravens fifth-round RB Adam Randall, who has a similar build to RB Derrick Henry, said he’s leaning on him to learn more about the position after being a converted wide receiver in college.

“I’m just looking forward to being able to get in the room and see how [Derrick Henry] works,” Randall said, via Ravens Wire. “And also, all the other guys, just seeing how they are ‘pro’s pros,’ and just being at the Ravens organization. I know that they have great players and great men in their position rooms, and I’m just going to be a sponge and a fly on the wall in that meeting room, and I’ll take everything that I can and apply it to my game. With Derrick Henry having a taller stature like I am, I’m just going to continue to learn how to work on my pad level and shorten up my strides, just to continue to be a better running back.”