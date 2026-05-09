Patriots Signed Two More Draft Picks

By
Wyatt Grindley
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Mike Reiss reports that the Patriots are signing TE Eli Raridon and DE Quintayvious Hutchins, leaving only their first and second round picks unsigned.

Patriots Helmet

The following is the current status of the team’s draft pick signings:

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note
1 28 Caleb Lomu T  
2 55 Gabe Jacas DE  
3 95 Eli Raridon TE Signed
5 171 Karon Prunty CB Signed
6 196 Dametrious Crownover T Signed
6 212 Namdi Obiazor LB Signed
7 234 Behren Morton QB Signed
7 245 Jam Miller RB Signed
7 247 Quintayvious Hutchins DE Signed

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