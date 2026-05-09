Patriots Signed Two More Draft Picks

Mike Reiss reports that the Patriots are signing TE Eli Raridon and DE Quintayvious Hutchins, leaving only their first and second round picks unsigned.
The following is the current status of the team’s draft pick signings:
|Rd
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|28
|Caleb Lomu
|T
|2
|55
|Gabe Jacas
|DE
|3
|95
|Eli Raridon
|TE
|Signed
|5
|171
|Karon Prunty
|CB
|Signed
|6
|196
|Dametrious Crownover
|T
|Signed
|6
|212
|Namdi Obiazor
|LB
|Signed
|7
|234
|Behren Morton
|QB
|Signed
|7
|245
|Jam Miller
|RB
|Signed
|7
|247
|Quintayvious Hutchins
|DE
|Signed
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