Bears Signing WR Scotty Miller

Adam Schefter reports that the Bears are signing veteran free agent WR Scotty Miller to a deal, per his agents.

Miller, 28, is a former sixth-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2019. He played out the final year of a four-year, $2.6 million rookie contract that included $127,480 in guaranteed money.

He then signed a one-year deal with the Falcons back in March of 2023. Miller signed on with the Steelers in May of 2024 and bounced on and off the roster, returning once again for the 2025 season.

In 2025, Miller appeared in 13 games for the Steelers and recorded nine receptions for 62 yards.