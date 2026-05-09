Browns Sign CB Michael Coats, Waive TE Sal Cannella

The Browns announced the signing of undrafted free agent CB Michael Coats on Saturday, who last played for West Virginia.

In a corresponding move, the team waived TE Sal Cannella, who appeared for the team near the end of last season.

Cannella, 29, wound up going undrafted out of Auburn back in 2021. He later signed on with the Dolphins.

Cannella had a stint in the USFL before getting a shot with the Packers in 2022. He played for the Arlington Renegades in the XFL, then the UFL, with stints in between with the Seahawks and Buccaneers.

In 2025, Cannella caught 44 passes for 474 yards and a touchdown in 10 games with the Renegades. He also appeared in two games for the Browns and caught two passes for 11 yards.