Buccaneers Announce Three Roster Moves

The Buccaneers announced three roster moves on Saturday, releasing RB Michael Wiley and signing undrafted linebackers Caden Fordham and Javin Wright.

Wiley, 25, originally caught on with the Commanders as an undrafted free agent out of Arizona in 2024. He was among Washington’s final roster cuts and re-signed to its practice squad.

The Commanders re-signed Wiley to a futures deal after the 2024 season.

Washington later released Wiley, and he had a brief stint with the Chiefs before being signed by Tampa Bay.

During his college career, Wiley appeared in 49 games for Arizona and recorded 336 rushing attempts for 1,712 yards (5.1 YPC) and 16 touchdowns, to go along with 123 receptions for 1,150 yards (9.3 YPC) and 12 touchdowns.