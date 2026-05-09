Texans Sign Second-Round DT Kayden McDonald

Adam Schefter reports that the Texans have signed second-round pick Kayden McDonald, marking the first rookie signing of the team’s draft class.

Schefter reports that the deal is a four-year, fully guaranteed contract worth $12,904,752 million.

McDonald, 21, was a four-star recruit and the 290th overall player in his recruiting class. He earned Unanimous All-American honors in 2025, was the Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year, and earned a first-team All-Big Ten selection.

The Texans selected him in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

During his college career, McDonald appeared in 34 games for the Buckeyes and recorded 85 tackles, 11.0 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks, three pass defenses, one fumble recovery, and two forced fumbles.

We will have more on the Texans’ draft class as it becomes available.