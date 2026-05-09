NFC Notes: Caleb Downs, Sonny Styles, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

When speaking with people around the league, Mike Sando of The Athletic cites an anonymous executive who compared Commanders first-round LB Sonny Styles to veteran LB Bobby Wagner.

“He is Bobby Wagner, but bigger and faster,” the executive said. “He has as good of traits for an inside ‘backer that I have ever seen.”

Another executive also compared Styles to Hall of Fame LB Brian Urlacher.

“Brian Urlacher, maybe,” the executive said. “He is 6-5, 240 pounds, gonna run 4.4. Really smart, makes all the calls, very instinctive and has some untapped pass-rush ability. He was top-five on our board all the way.”

As for third-round WR Antonio Williams, one executive views him as a slot receiver who can probably line up on the outside as well.

“Slot guy, solid guy, 40 time is way faster than play speed,” another exec said. “But he is fast. He can probably play a little bit outside. Solid pick. They need a bigger player, more size. Everyone seems to think they’ll get Aiyuk. Maybe they can get him at the right time, (when he’s motivated for) a new contract.”

Cowboys

The Cowboys traded up to the No. 11 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft to take S Caleb Downs, along with selecting EDGE Malachi Lawrence at No. 23 and EDGE Jaishawn Barham in the third round. Mike Sando of The Athletic cites one anonymous executive who believes Downs will be an instant playmaker, Lawrence has some “preventative” injury concerns, while Barham was one of his favorite prospects in the draft.

“Caleb Downs, I could not be more impressed with him and (Washington first-rounder) Sonny Styles in terms of the presence they bring to the room and their understanding of football,” an exec said. “Downs is going to make a lot of plays. Lawrence has some medical concerns — more preventative than anything — and Barham is one of my favorite guys. He has a lot of has-to-make-it in him.”

As for fourth-round CB Devin Moore, another executive doesn’t expect him to have a long career because of his injury history, but still has a lot of upside.

“The defense was a sore spot, and they addressed a lot of pieces,” the executive said. “Devin Moore’s injury history is concerning. He will not have a long career. But if you are going to take a risk, take it with a talented guy at a premium position that gets heavily paid in the market. If you get a starter or even a third corner, that is worth it.”

Giants

The Giants made headlines by trading DT Dexter Lawrence to the Bengals in exchange for the No. 10 overall pick. Mike Sando of The Athletic cites one anonymous executive who doesn’t think New York did enough to replace Lawrence.

“I just don’t feel like there is much of a plan,” the executive said. “Did they replace Dexter Lawrence? You can’t keep on trading your good players. You aren’t gonna replace Dexter Lawrence with the 10th pick in most drafts, let alone this one. And considering the amount of money that Dexter Lawrence signed for (one-year, $28 million extension), like, how could you not get that done? What happened?”

Another executive thinks the Giants should have taken LB Sonny Styles at No. 5 overall instead of Arvell Reese.

“They should have drafted Sonny Styles, because he’s the one that got Reese lined up every day, and I think was better than Reese,” a the executive said. “Reese just disappeared in some of those games. They are talking about playing him off the ball, but if they wanted an off-the-ball linebacker, take Styles. He’d be the leader, the captain, the culture, the play style — everything you want from John Harbaugh’s guy.”

One executive said he likes New York’s moves in the draft, noting that they can run a lot of “exotic fronts” with Brian Burns, Abdul Carter, Kayvon Thibodeaux, and Reese.

“I love what they did,” a fourth exec said. “They are going to run a lot of exotic fronts where they are positionless chess pieces, so you don’t know who is rushing. That is going to be a bear to block up between (Brian) Burns and Abdul (Carter) and (Kayvon) Thibodeaux and Arvell. He has the physical tools to do that.”