Eagles Declining WR Jahan Dotson’s Fifth-Year Option

According to Jordan Schultz, the Eagles are declining WR Jahan Dotson‘s fifth-year option.

This makes Dotson in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

Dotson, 25, was the No. 16 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Penn State by the Commanders.

Washington wound up trading Dotson to the Eagles in August of last year in exchange for a 2025 third-round pick and two 2025 seventh-round picks.

He’s entering the final of his four-year, $15,048,358 contract that includes a $8,124,260.

In 2024, Dotson appeared in all 17 games for the Eagles and recorded 19 receptions for 216 yards (11.4 YPC).