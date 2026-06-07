NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Penei Sewell, Eagles

Bears

Bears HC Ben Johnson told reporters that the players in his quarterback room know what is expected of them and should feel more comfortable now that they have had more than one year in his system.

“Everyone knows what the expectations are in the building, what meetings look like,” Johnson said, via the Chicago Sun-Times. “There’s just a different level of, I don’t want to say comfort, but they know. They know what it’s supposed to look like.”

“The communication in the huddle, what it looks like to break the huddle, the urgency to the line of scrimmage, the tempo that we want to stress the defense with, the quarterback plays a huge part in that,” Johnson added. “He orchestrates the whole operation. And those guys have taken that to heart and so from that aspect, feel really good about where we’re at. Now, it’s the next level of each concept. ‘What are we trying to do?’ And potentially expanding on, ‘Hey, here’s your progression, 1, 2, 3,’ to how can we accelerate our eyes, our vision? What are we looking for? Some coverage indicators to where we might take more alerts.”

Eagles

Eagles GM Howie Roseman said they didn’t go into the offseason planning to trade WR A.J. Brown, and mentioned they had lengthy conversations with Brown before agreeing to the deal. (Glenn Erby)

Lions

Lions HC Dan Campbell likes what he has seen from the offensive line so far, with Penei Sewell planning on moving from the right side to the left side. Other new additions, such as C Cade Mays and RT Larry Borom, have impressed Campbell during offseason activities.

“I like those guys. And it’s early, but Cade, man, he’s a good-looking dude, man,” Campbell said, via NFL.com. “He’s a big man, he’s built right, moves pretty good. And now it’s just getting up to speed with our terminology, the MIKE points, all that. But I like Cade, man, he’s a good fit for us. He’s a good fit for us. And same thing with Larry Borom, man. Moving Sewell over to left, I think for what you want from a young guy, talking about with where we are going in week six of offseason or whatever, I like where Ratledge is going. That’s good, it’s good. So I feel a guy that learned a lot and has grown, has taken some of those things, so that’s good. But yeah, we’ve got a lot of competition in there.”