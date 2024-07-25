Vikings Announce Four Roster Moves

The Minnesota Vikings announced four roster moves, including placing CB Mekhi Blackmon on injured reserve following his torn ACL.

The team also waived LB K.J. Cloyd, and filled the resulting two open roster spots by signing CB Jacobi Francis and LB Jabril Cox.

Blackmon, 25, was selected in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft out of USC. He signed a four-year contract through 2026 worth $5.3 million.

In 2023, Blackmon appeared in 15 games with three starts and recorded 41 tackles, three tackles for loss, a fumble recovery and an interception.

Cox, 26, is a former fourth-round pick by the Cowboys in the 2021 NFL Draft out of LSU after transferring from North Dakota State. He was entering the third year of a four-year rookie deal worth $4,251,251 when Dallas cut him loose coming out of the preseason.

Washington signed him to their practice squad shortly after he was waived from Dallas. He was later promoted to the active roster.

In 2023, Cox appeared in 10 games for the Commanders and recorded two total tackles.