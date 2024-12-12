BREAKING: Broncos Signing LT Garett Bolles To Four-Year, $82M Extension

According to Mike Klis of 9News, the Broncos have agreed to a four-year contract extension with LT Garett Bolles.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the deal is worth $82 million with a maximum value of $86 million. Rapoport adds that $42 million is guaranteed.

Bolles, 32, is a former first-round pick by the Broncos in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Utah. He was in the final year of his four-year, $11,031,904 rookie contract and was making a base salary of $1,969,351 in 2020 when he signed a four-year, $68 million extension.

Bolles was in the final year of his contract and made a base salary of $15.75 million in 2024.

In 2024, Bolles has appeared in 13 games for the Broncos and made 13 starts at left tackle.