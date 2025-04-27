Jaguars Signing DE Emmanuel Ogbah To One-Year Deal

Adam Schefter reports that the Jaguars are signing veteran DE Emmanuel Ogbah to a one-year deal worth up to $5 million.

There were reports that the Dolphins had offered Ogbah a contract, but he will now be moving on to another team.

Ogbah, 31, is a former second-round pick of the Browns in 2016. Cleveland later traded Ogbah to the Chiefs in exchange for S Eric Murray.

Ogbah finished the final year of his four-year, $6.6 million contract and made a base salary of $1,351,314 for the 2019 season. He was an unrestricted free agent in 2020 and signed a two-year, $15 million deal with the Dolphins that included $7.5 million fully guaranteed.

He was set to hit the free-agent market in 2022 before re-signing with the Dolphins on a four-year, $65 million contract that included $32 million guaranteed. He was entering the third year of his deal and was set to earn a base salary of $14,925,000 in 2024 when Miami released him.

Ogbah re-signed with Miami a few months later on a one-year deal for the 2024 season.

In 2024, Ogbah appeared in 16 games and recorded 49 tackles, five sacks, nine tackles for loss, one interception, one forced fumble, and two pass defenses.