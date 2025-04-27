49ers Officially Sign Six Undrafted Free Agents

The 49ers announced on Sunday that they have officially signed six undrafted free agents following the draft.

The following is a list of players being signed by San Francisco:

Colorado State OG Drew Moss BYU CB Jakob Robinson Nebraska WR Isaiah Neyo Mississippi State LB Stone Blanton Washington DL Sebastian Valdez Cincinnati RB Corey Kiner

Kiner, 23, started his college career at LSU before later transferring to Cincinnati. He was named Mr. Football for Ohio back in 2020.

In three seasons with LSU and one with the Bearcats, Kiner appeared in 45 games and rushed 556 times for 2,882 yards to go along with 16 touchdowns. He also caught 32 passes for 172 yards.