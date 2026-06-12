NFC Notes: Josh Sweat, Ty Simpson, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

The 49ers selected CB Ephesians Prysock in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, who provides rare height at his position at 6 feet, 4 inches. San Francisco vice president of personnel Tariq Ahmad said their defensive coaches “absolutely loved” Prysock during the pre-draft process, and they felt he could’ve gone “very, very early.”

“The defensive coaches absolutely loved EP,” Ahmad said, via Matt Barrows of The Athletic. “He would have been in the conversation for them very early in the draft. Very, very early.”

Ahmad thinks Prysock’s length gives him a better ability to recover and a better tackling radius.

“When you’re smaller, and you lack length, everything has to be perfect,” Ahmad said. “Length gives you more ability to recover, more ability to get in the way, more span for tackling.”

As for fifth-round LB Jaden Dugger, Ahmad said he’s a prospect who got high grades from national scout Chip Flanagan and LBs coach K.J. Wright.

“As a scout, as a coach, you want to eliminate all your biases, right?” Ahmad said. “You want to be very aware of your prejudice. But then on the other side of it, you can see the potential. You can see why they’re excited about what the future holds.”

Cardinals

Cardinals DE Josh Sweat attended mandatory minicamp but did not participate for non-injury related reasons. Arizona HC Mike LaFleur said Sweat’s absence from Phase 3 of the offseason program was due to missing the first two phases, which are essential to phase three. He said he’s not worried about the pass rusher and mentioned they’ve had a “good conversation.”

“The situation is, again, he hasn’t practiced,” LaFleur said, via Josh Weinfuss. “I’m not going to put a guy out on the field that hasn’t been out there to prep. That’s what Phase One and Phase Two are for, to get guys ready for Phase Three. Josh has always done this. Josh has always had his own program and he’s not the first guy on any team I’ve been a part of that’s been a part of that. In San Francisco, L.A., we’ve always had guys that were kind of like that and that’s OK. The one thing that you know about Josh is when he’s not in this building, he’s working and I think that shows when he gets out there on the field.”

Rams

Rams QB Ty Simpson enters his rookie season after being the No. 13 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Simpson said Matthew Stafford and Stetson Bennett have been really helpful to him so far in their offseason program.

“Being in the room with him is just, you know, such a blessing, and I really appreciate him and Stetson [Bennett] taking me in and answering all the questions I have,” Simpson said, via RamsWire. “I know I’m probably annoying them, but it’s been really helpful, so I can’t thank them enough.”