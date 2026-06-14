NFC Notes: Aaron Donald, Carson Beck, 49ers, Cardinals QB Competition, Rams

49ers

When scouting offensive linemen in the pre-draft process, 49ers vice president of personnel Tariq Ahmad said fourth-round DT Gracen Halton was a defender who repeatedly popped up for them.

“And he just kept showing up — over and over and over again,” Ahmad said, via Matt Barrows of The Athletic.

Ahmad praised Halton in several areas, including his burst off the ball, presence on the edge, and ability to quickly win his matchups.

“He really got off the ball, got on that edge, was able to win quickly, be disruptive — all the acceleration and get-off that we’re looking for.”

Ahmad is pleased with their additions to the defensive line with Halton, DT Osa Odighizuwa, DE Cameron Sample and third-round DE Romello Height.

“I think we did really well on the D-line this year,” Ahmad said. “I think last year, our first- and second-round picks, Alfred (Collins) and Mykel, were good. And I think if Mykel didn’t get injured, we’d be really, really excited about how (he) finished the year. And now it’s exciting adding this next group to that one. We got younger, we got more explosive, we got more pass rushers.”

Cardinals

Albert Breer of SI.com believes that the Cardinals will go with veteran QB Jacoby Brissett to start the season or even QB Gardner Minshew .

to start the season or even QB . However, Breer notes third-round QB Carson Beck is likely to start multiple games as HC Mike LaFleur ‘s coaching staff attempts to evaluate the position over the course of the season.

is likely to start multiple games as HC ‘s coaching staff attempts to evaluate the position over the course of the season. Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports the Cardinals hosted UDFA S Devyn Bobby out of Baylor for a workout on Wednesday.

Rams

Rams GM Les Snead confirmed that DL Aaron Donald has a legitimate interest in potentially coming out of retirement and playing another year with the team.

“Aaron and Sean (McVay) talk a lot. I do think for the first time since he retired, he’s maybe tempted,” Snead said, via Rams Wire. “‘Oh, let’s maybe do one last stand.’ I don’t know if he’s been tempted since he has been retired and I think if you know Aaron at his core, he’s one of those humans that if he doesn’t think he can really, really help, he probably doesn’t want to try. But for the first time, I’m betting that he’s tempted. I can sense that. That’s cool that Aaron’s excited, like a lot of our fans, Aaron’s excited about this move and he’s probably tempted for the first time.”