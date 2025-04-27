Panthers Signing WR Hunter Renfrow

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Panthers are signing WR Hunter Renfrow to a contract following the draft.

The Panthers have already announced the move.

Renfrow sat out the entire 2025 season, but reports had said that he was looking to make a comeback this year.

Renforw is from the area and visited with the Panthers recently.

Renfrow, 29, is a former fifth-round pick of the Raiders back in 2019 out of Clemson. He was entering the final year of his rookie contract and would have been an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when the Raiders signed him to a two-year, $32 million contract extension that included $21 million guaranteed in 2022.

Renfrow was entering the final year of that deal when the Raiders released him.

In 2023, Renfrow appeared in 17 games and recorded 25 receptions for 255 yards (10.2 YPC) and no touchdowns.