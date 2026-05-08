Titans Sign First-Round WR Carnell Tate

Adam Schefter reports that the Titans have officially signed first-round WR Carnell Tate to a four-year contract.

The Titans have now signed all but two of their 2026 NFL draft picks:

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 4 Carnell Tate WR Signed 1 31 Keldric Faulk DE 2 60 Anthony Hill Jr. LB 5 142 Fernando Carmona G Signed 5 165 Nicholas Singleton RB Signed 6 184 Jackie Marshall DT Signed 6 194 Pat Coogan C Signed 7 225 Jaren Kanak TE Signed

Tate, 20, was a five-star recruit and ranked as the No. 22 prospect in the country before signing with Ohio State. He helped the Buckeyes win the 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship.

The Titans used the No. 4 overall pick in the first round of the 2026 NFL draft. He’s projected to sign a four-year, fully-guaranteed, $51,134,914 deal, including a $33,649,028 signing bonus. Tennessee will also have a fifth-year option to pick up on him 2029.

During his three-year college career at Ohio State, Tate appeared in 39 games and recorded 121 receptions for 1,872 yards (15.5 YPC) and 14 touchdowns.