NFC Notes: Sam Darnold, Ben Johnson, Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears

ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler expect the Bears to try and make a run at hiring Lions OC Ben Johnson , though it remains to be seen if they can convince him to leave Detroit.

, though it remains to be seen if they can convince him to leave Detroit. The two note former Titans HC Mike Vrabel would also be a good fit for the Chicago opening with his proven track record of leadership, though his background on defense might lead to some questions about how well he fits with first-round QB Caleb Williams .

would also be a good fit for the Chicago opening with his proven track record of leadership, though his background on defense might lead to some questions about how well he fits with first-round QB . Graziano notes Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury keeps coming up in connection to this job, as he was Williams’ QB coach his final season at USC.

Lions

Lions LBs coach Kelvin Sheppard said recently signed LB Ezekiel Turner is proving he’s more than a special teams player: “I learned that he’s not a special teams linebacker, and I want that said to the entire league.” (Dave Birkett)

Vikings

Vikings OC Wes Phillips thinks QB Sam Darnold has proven he’ll be a sought-after player this offseason and he doesn’t have anything to worry about anymore

“I would hope he would kind of say, ‘Hey, the body of work that I’ve put in so far is going to take care of the future. Really, all I need to worry about is right now,’” Phillips said, via the team’s site. “I think we all know that Sam is going to be a sought-after type of guy from wherever that may be. Whatever his future ends up being, I know all of us in this building are going to be happy for him, no matter where that ends up being. I don’t think he has to worry about that anymore. The worry might’ve been, ‘OK, this might be my opportunity to play.’ He’s past all that. He’s proven the doubters, and he’s proven that he can play in this league. Let’s just make this the best possible season we can have.”

Phillips added Darnold heeded all their advice on being in the moment and focusing on the game plan each week.

“Sam has really taken heed to all the cliches: Be where your feet are planted; be in the moment; let’s go 1-0 this week; let’s worry about this game plan,” Phillips said. “Whether there’s been praise — which there has been a lot for him this year — he hasn’t let that affect him, and when games don’t go necessarily we want to or he wants to, he hasn’t let that affect him either. He’s been consistent in his demeanor, in his approach, in his work ethic, and that’s where we want to be. The most important game is the next one, and for this week, it’s Chicago.”