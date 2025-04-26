Vikings Signing Texas UDFA WR Silas Bolden

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports the Vikings are signing UDFA WR Silas Bolden out of Texas.

Pelissero adds the deal includes $205k guaranteed.

Bolden is a five-foot-eight, 162-pound wide receiver who spent four years at Oregon State and transferred to Texas for his final season. Dane Brugler has him as the No. 80-ranked receiver in the class.

In his collegiate career, Bolden appeared in 53 games and caught 103 passes for 1,343 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also returned 41 kicks for 1,017 yards and 33 punts for 412 yards and two touchdowns.