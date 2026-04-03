NFC Notes: Brandon Aiyuk, Mac Jones, Al Harris, 49ers, Bears

49ers

The future of Brandon Aiyuk has continued to be a topic of conversation this offseason after GM John Lynch said the receiver has likely played his last down for the 49ers. At the NFL’s annual meetings, owner Jed York said he’s still hopeful Aiyuk will stay in San Francisco.

“I don’t think it helps your trade leverage. It’s just, he’s a good football player,” York said, via Cam Inman of the Mercury News. “We paid him. I think we’ve paid him more millions of dollars in snaps that he’s had. I would like to see him play for us.”

San Francisco signed Aiyuk to a four-year, $120 million deal in 2024. York said they paid him “for a reason” and thinks he’ll mesh well with recent veteran additions like Mike Evans and Christian Kirk.

“We paid him for a reason. I think he’s a really good football player,” York said. “And when you look at the group of people that is there, especially adding guys like Mike (Evans) and Christian (Kirk), who are legit veteran people, that’s a room that can absorb somebody that has had a tough go with our franchise for the last year or so. We are making sure that room is what it needs to be, and if B.A. is a part of that room, we’re going to be more talented, and I have no problem with that. I hope he’s doing well personally and I hope I get to see him soon.”

If Aiyuk doesn’t return to the 49ers, York is confident they will get a good return for his services.

“B.A. is a very talented guy. I would love to be able to bring him back into the fold, and, if not, I think he’s a valuable asset that other teams would want, and we’re going to make sure we get value and get talent into our building.”

49ers

There was some speculation about whether the 49ers would trade Mac Jones this offseason after his successful play in 2025. San Francisco HC Kyle Shanahan made clear that there was never a chance he’d be dealt: “No, there wasn’t,” per Matt Maiocco.

this offseason after his successful play in 2025. San Francisco HC made clear that there was never a chance he’d be dealt: “No, there wasn’t,” per Matt Maiocco. Back at the NFL Combine, GM John Lynch said it would take a “fairly strong” offer for them to consider trading Jones: “Somebody would have to come with something fairly strong for us to consider. And then I don’t know what we do.”

said it would take a “fairly strong” offer for them to consider trading Jones: “Somebody would have to come with something fairly strong for us to consider. And then I don’t know what we do.” Syracuse DL Kevin Jobity Jr. had a private workout with the 49ers. (Aaron Wilson)

Bears

Bears HC Ben Johnson said he expects DB coach Al Harris to get a defensive coordinator position soon and is preparing to lose him within the next couple off-seasons.

“Absolutely,” Johnson said, via Bears Wire. “It’s just a matter of time before he gets that coordinator job. I know he felt very strongly about coming back in Chicago as well. He had a great time last year. Once again, I don’t want to speak for him, but he and I had great conversations in terms of his role and his value for us. I think he knows that he’s a big reason for our success.”