Arkansas RB Mike Washington Jr Visiting Four Teams

Jordan Schultz reports that Arkansas RB Mike Washington Jr. completed a top-30 visit with the Falcons on Friday.

According to Schultz, Washington Jr is scheduled to visit with the Packers, Buccaneers and Seahawks in the coming weeks.

Washington Jr, 22, began his college career at Buffalo back in 2021. He spent three seasons there before transferring to New Mexico State for the 2024 season.

Washington Jr finished his college career at Arkansas.

For his career. Washington Jr appeared in 51 games and rushed for 2,914 on 587 carries (5 YPC) to go along with 73 receptions for 470 yards receiving and 29 touchdowns.