NFC Notes: Matthew Stafford, Mack Wilson, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

Cardinals

Cardinals LB Mack Wilson spoke about the rib injury that he dealt with after sustaining it in the team’s final win of the season against the Cowboys.

“I was in a dark place for sure,” Wilson said, via the team website. “Rib fracture, punctured lung, was in the hospital for three days, tube in my chest. It was tough for me, coming out of the hospital, having to sleep sitting (expletive) upright for three weeks.”

“It was a learning experience, a humbling experience,” Wilson added. “But I took a backseat and I was able to reevaluate my career and my life in general. Remember why I do it. I have some hunger in me and feel this year is going to be one of the best years of my career.”

Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay was asked how the team plans to keep QB Matthew Stafford mentally sharp and noted that the selection of QB Ty Simpson in the first round can factor into it.

“I think the most important thing is when you’re going into Year 18, how do we keep you as physically, emotionally, and mentally fresh as possible?” McVay said, via Sarah Barshop of ESPN. “[During] training camp [last year], we learned some stuff where you’re saying, ‘OK, what can we apply even though that wasn’t necessarily by design that can allow [Stafford] to be at his best?’ We haven’t gotten to that, but we are going to take a similar approach to the offseason. He has a real strict regimen that he’s already on, and the ownership and autonomy that he has is exactly what we wanted to be able to keep going. That’s why it was important. Being able to add another quarterback into the mix [in Simpson] allows us to operate in a manner where you’re saying, ‘Hey, what’s the priority? How do we keep our guy feeling as good as possible and being able to do that without allowing it to fall off too much?’ That was where Jimmy was so valuable last year in the absence of Matthew during training camp. That’s important to us. That’s something we thought about, and it’ll be a very similar approach. As far as training camp, we’ll see how we get through the offseason and then be able to go down that road.”

Seahawks

Seahawks DC Aden Durde and assistant GM Nolan Teasley will participate in the NFL’s coaching and front office accelerator program at the owners’ meetings in Orlando this week, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.