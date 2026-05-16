NFC Notes: Chase Bisontis, Jadarian Price, 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers

49ers QB Kurtis Rourke has recovered from injury and is back in the fold with the team’s quarterback groups competing for the third spot on the roster. His size and throwing power have drawn praise from OC Klay Kubiak and HC Kyle Shanahan, as they keep an eye on him ahead of QB Mac Jones‘ impending free agency next season.

“This is a great offense, and being able to run it fully, it takes a lot,” Rourke said, via Vic Tafur of The Athletic. “I just wanted to learn as much as I could, learn from Brock and Mac.”

“Love the arm talent. He’s a heck of a thrower,” Kubiak said of Rourke. “He’s big, he’s strong, he can spin it. … We have high hopes for him. We’re excited for him as a player.”

“Love his size,” Shanahan noted. “Love how he throws. Love how he plays the position.”

Cardinals

Cardinals second-round G Chase Bisontis was one of the most sought-after offensive linemen in this year’s draft class, and it now remains to be seen exactly what spot he will play in for the Cardinals.

“We’re still working through all those kinds of things because, particularly in the NFL, with the roster limits, and then once you obviously get down to game time,” Cardinals HC Mike LaFleur said following Bisontis’ selection, via the team website. “He’ll be on the right side, he’ll be on the left side, and we’ll figure out what the best five are going to end up being…He’s a tough dude. I think he can get it done in both phases. He’s played some pretty good football, too, at Texas A&M in the SEC, going against a lot of good rushers, whether it be interior or on the edge. He’s a guy that I’m excited to work with in terms of the talent level, but the toughness is really what sticks out to me.”

The team is also working to tweak his technique early on.

“I feel like I’ve always been an athlete, so putting one foot back doesn’t really make a difference,” Bisontis said. “It’s just playing football…It’s been a dream. My dream is to play a long career, so to do that, and to prove a lot of people who have said ‘Oh, he shouldn’t be here,’ wrong.”

Seahawks

Reporters have asked Seahawks RB Jadarian Price where he thought he would fit in with the team’s offense, given that he was selected in the first round and RB Zach Charbonnet is still recovering from injury. Both GM John Schneider and HC Mike Macdonald provided updates on the situation.

“Instant acceleration, vision, cutback-ability, but his ability to work it back, not just completely bouncing all the time, just kind of working it back inside,” Schneider said of Price, via Brady Henderson of ESPN. “And then probably his contact balance.”

“I can’t give you a timeline right now, but I can tell you he’s killing it as we knew he would,” Macdonald said during the draft. “We’ve said it: If you’re going to bet on anybody, it’s Zach Charbonnet. I’m excited for him. He’s in great spirits. The guys downstairs are doing a great job with him. With these long-term injuries — I say it all the time, you’ve just got to stack these things. You have to be able to get to the next thing and go rip it, and that’s what he’s doing. I’m excited for Zach. He’s coming along. It’s tough to put a timetable on it. He’s training his tail off. I think it’s one of those deals where, ‘Hey, let’s just keep hitting those benchmarks until we can evaluate what it’s going to look like in the fall.'”

“He’ll get reps with all the groups probably at some point, and we’ll go from there,” Macdonald added on Price. “We’re not just going to stick him right there with the 1s. He’s going to have ample opportunity to earn a bunch of carries and a bunch of touches.”