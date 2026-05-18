Jacoby Brissett Still Absent From Voluntary OTAs As Cardinals Begin On-Field Work

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports Cardinals QB Jacoby Brissett is not present as the team begins their first practice of voluntary OTAs on Monday.

Brissett has been seeking a raise that pays him like a starter, as the team recently informed him he’s QB1 as of now. Talks were said to be ongoing, but he did not attend phase one of the team’s off-season program and remains away as the team moves into voluntary OTAs.

Brissett, 33, is a former third-round pick of the Patriots back in 2016. The Patriots traded Brissett to the Colts coming out of the preseason in 2017 in return for WR Phillip Dorsett.

Brissett was in the final year of his four-year, $3.411 million contract when he agreed to a two-year deal worth $30 million that included $20 million guaranteed at signing with the Colts back in 2019.

After a year with the Dolphins, the Browns signed Brissett to a contract in 2022. The Commanders signed him as a free agent in 2023, and he signed another one-year pact with the Patriots in 2024.

The Cardinals signed Brissett to a two-year contract last March.

In 2025, Brissett appeared in 14 games for the Cardinals and made 12 starts. He completed 64.9 percent of his passes for 3,366 yards, 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He also had 38 carries for 168 yards and a touchdown.

We’ll have more on the Cardinals’ quarterback situation as the news is available.