NFC Notes: Kaleb Proctor, Carver Willis, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

49ers fourth-round G Carver Willis will compete with Robert Jones and Connor Colby for the starting left guard job, but OC Klay Kubiak believes that by next season, he can be a backup at all five spots along the offensive line. Willis has spent the last six years playing left tackle, but he knew he wouldn’t make it at the position in the NFL.

“You have to be in the top 1 percent of genetics to be a franchise left tackle in the NFL,” Willis said, via The Athletic. “As much as God blessed me with, I didn’t quite get that.”

“We think he’s a really bright guy,” Kubiak noted. “He can actually play center, too, we believe. We think he’s a guy who has versatility across the offensive line … it’ll be fun to put him in a starting point, see how he does, and just see where we can move him around too.”

49ers director of scouting/football ops Josh Williams and assistant GM R.J. Gillen will participate in the NFL’s coaching and front office accelerator program at the owners meetings in Orlando this week, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Cardinals

Cardinals rookie DL Kaleb Proctor talked about the transition from being an FCS player to an NFL draft pick.

“Everything you have done to get you here, yes, it’s good, but now it’s time to get better,” Proctor said, via the team’s website. “I’m pretty sure everybody that’s here in this building was the best guy on their team, and they went to a lot bigger schools than the school that I went to. (The Player of the Year award) gives me a sense of confidence and a sense of ‘hey, you belong here. You can do it.’ But it’s not something that I’m going to hang my hat on.”

Cardinals HC Mike LaFleur said Proctor’s physical traits jumped off the page, prompting the team to draft him.

“You just look at his traits,” LaFleur said. “The thing that stood out to me about him was his play style. I said that about Chase (Bisontis) from an offensive line perspective, and I see the same thing from him. I’m real excited to get working with him and see what he brings to that room.”

Rams

Rams OC Nate Scheelhaase and assistant GM John McKay will participate in the NFL’s coaching and front office accelerator program at the owners meetings in Orlando this week, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.