Vikings Signing Wisconsin OL Joe Huber

Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 reports the Vikings are signing Wisconsin OL Joe Huber.
Huber, 22, was a no-star recruit and unranked in the 2020 recruiting class out of Dublin, Ohio. He joined Cincinnati as a walk-on and transferred to Wisconsin after three seasons. He earned Third Team All-Big Ten honors in 2024.
In his college career, Huber appeared in 45 games and made 38 starts at right tackle and guard.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!