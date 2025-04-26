Vikings Signing Wisconsin OL Joe Huber

Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 reports the Vikings are signing Wisconsin OL Joe Huber.

Huber, 22, was a no-star recruit and unranked in the 2020 recruiting class out of Dublin, Ohio. He joined Cincinnati as a walk-on and transferred to Wisconsin after three seasons. He earned Third Team All-Big Ten honors in 2024.

In his college career, Huber appeared in 45 games and made 38 starts at right tackle and guard.