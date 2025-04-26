Vikings Officially Sign 19 UDFAs

The Minnesota Vikings announced they have signed 19 undrafted free agents.

The following is a list of UDFAs signed by Minnesota so far:

BYU OLB Tyler Batty Texas WR Silas Bolden Minnesota QB Max Brosmer Kansas OL Logan Brown Georgia OLB Chaz Chambliss Auburn P Oscar Chapman (International Player Pathway Program) N.C. State OL Zeke Correll Tulane WR Dontae Fleming Kansas State CB Keenan Garber Wisconsin OL Joe Huber Auburn LB Austin Keys Auburn WR Robert Lewis Auburn LB Dorian Mausi North Carolina TE Bryson Nesbit Miami S Mishael Powell Jacksonville State RB Tre Stewart Utah CB Zemiah Vaughn Middle Tennessee State DL Alex Williams Georgia TE Ben Yurosek

Yurosek, 23, was a three-star recruit out of Bakersfield, California. He committed to Stanford and spent four seasons there before committing to Georgia for his final year. Yurosek earned Second Team All-Pac 12 honors in 2022.

In his collegiate career, Yurosek appeared in 49 games and caught 123 passes for 1,527 yards and five touchdowns.