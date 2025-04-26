Vikings Officially Sign 19 UDFAs

The Minnesota Vikings announced they have signed 19 undrafted free agents.

The following is a list of UDFAs signed by Minnesota so far:

  1. BYU OLB Tyler Batty
  2. Texas WR Silas Bolden
  3. Minnesota QB Max Brosmer
  4. Kansas OL Logan Brown
  5. Georgia OLB Chaz Chambliss
  6. Auburn P Oscar Chapman (International Player Pathway Program)
  7. N.C. State OL Zeke Correll
  8. Tulane WR Dontae Fleming
  9. Kansas State CB Keenan Garber
  10. Wisconsin OL Joe Huber
  11. Auburn LB Austin Keys
  12. Auburn WR Robert Lewis
  13. Auburn LB Dorian Mausi
  14. North Carolina TE Bryson Nesbit
  15. Miami S Mishael Powell
  16. Jacksonville State RB Tre Stewart
  17. Utah CB Zemiah Vaughn
  18. Middle Tennessee State DL Alex Williams
  19. Georgia TE Ben Yurosek

Yurosek, 23, was a three-star recruit out of Bakersfield, California. He committed to Stanford and spent four seasons there before committing to Georgia for his final year. Yurosek earned Second Team All-Pac 12 honors in 2022.

In his collegiate career, Yurosek appeared in 49 games and caught 123 passes for 1,527 yards and five touchdowns. 

