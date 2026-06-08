NFC Notes: Aidan Hutchinson, J.J. McCarthy, Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears

Bears DE Daniel Hardy led their special teams unit with 19 tackles last season. Chicago ST coordinator Richard Hightower said Hardy is often praised by opposing special teams coaches.

“It’s crazy because you go to these combines and all that stuff, the first person [other special teams coordinators] talk about is Hardy, like, ‘We’ve got to get us a ’92,'” Hightower said, via Larry Mayer of the team’s site. “[I’m] just happy about his progress. But much like our other guys, he’s not satisfied. He said the other day ‘we’re just getting started; the work’s just getting started.'”

Hardy was a Pro Bowl alternate last season. It was a moment of triumph for him after being cut by the Rams in 2023 coming out of the preseason and catching on with Chicago.

“His teammates were proud of him for being a Pro Bowl alternate,” Hightower said. “Growing and coming from a place where nobody in the league wanted him and he couldn’t play, then now he’s regarded by his peers as one of the better special teams players in the NFL. And he’s not satisfied and that’s what I like about him.”

Lions

Lions DE Aidan Hutchinson was asked about the team’s plans to monitor his usage as 2026 approaches, given his injury history and the disappointing end to the 2025 season.

“Yeah, it’s a fine line,” Hutchinson said, via Detroit Football Network. “Sometimes, it’s like overtime, I’m not coming out. If it’s the fourth quarter, I’m not really coming out. I think towards the end of the season last year, we started being a little bit more deliberate about, hey, I’m going to take these first two plays off of this drive. Just (doing) that, I did feel it in the fourth quarter. It really helps, just taking a couple off here and there, it helps the conditioning for sure.”

Vikings

Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy had a quote go viral about his relationship with QB Kyler Murray that some thought sounded like the two haven’t gotten off on the right foot. Minnesota HC Kevin O’Connell called their interactions “very professional” and overall thinks the room has been very positive, thanks in part to QBs coach Josh McCown.

“The interpretation of those comments will be what they are. I would just say, in the room, day to day, the dialogue between those guys, the interactions, have been very professional,” O’Connell said, via Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk. “And more than that it’s been a positive room. I think Carson has a lot to do with that, as the veteran in the room. And I would never discount Josh McCown’s extensive career as a player in those quarterback rooms and how he manages the room and everybody in there. So I didn’t make a lot out of it. I know there was some reaction to it. That’s probably not the first time there’s gonna be a reaction to those guys answering questions about the situation. That’s what the competition is all about. There’s no hiding anything. It’s going to be displayed on the field, and their teammates and coaching staff and the guys in this building have to feel a conviction about the direction we go, and you do that by your daily habits, and just improving.”

Overall, O’Connell praised how McCarthy has been handling the offseason so far with Murray around.

“I think he’s handling it really well. He’s been great in the meeting rooms. As a captain and a guy that helps lead our team, he’s been phenomenal.”

Vikings president Mark Wilf made it clear GM Nolan Teasley will have control of the 53-man roster. (Kevin Seifert)