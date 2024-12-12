Buccaneers Designate WR Kameron Johnson To Return From IR

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced they have designated WR Kameron Johnson to return from injured reserve.

This opens a 21-day window to return to practice and get activated to the 53-man roster or he will revert to injured reserve for the rest of the season. Johnson has been out since Week 5 with an ankle injury.

Johnson, 22, signed with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of Barton following the 2024 draft. He signed a three-year, $2.84 million contract with a base salary of $795k in 2024.

In 2024, Johnson has appeared in four games for the Buccaneers and has rushed one time for no yards.