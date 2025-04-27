Giants Signed Virginia Tech WR Da’Quan Felton

According to Aaron Wilson, the Giants have signed Virginia Tech WR Da’Quan Felton as an undrafted free agent.

The list of UDFAs the Giants have agreed to terms with so far includes:

Notre Dame WR Beaux Collins

Michigan DB Makari Paige

Wisconsin CB RJ Delancy III

Gardner-Webb WR Jordan Bly

Louisiana WR Dalen Cambre

Virginia Tech WR Da’Quan Felton

North Carolina WR Nate McCollum

Felton, 24, started his college career at Norfolk State where he was second-team All-MEAC in 2022. He transferred to Virginia Tech the following season and started two years for the Hokies.

During his two years at Virginia Tech, Felton started all 25 games and caught 70 passes for 1,037 yards and 10 touchdowns.