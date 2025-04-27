Panthers Signing Texas A&M WR Moose Muhammad III

By
Logan Ulrich
-

According to Mike Garafolo, Texas A&M WR Moose Muhammad III is signing with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent. 

Panthers helmet

He’s the son of former Panthers WR Muhsin Muhammad, who was inducted into Carolina’s ring of honor a couple of years ago. 

The Panthers’ reported UDFA class now includes:

  • UCLA QB Ethan Garbers
  • Oklahoma OT Michael Tarquin
  • Miami WR Jacolby George
  • Arkansas State S Trevian Thomas
  • South Carolina LB Bam Martin-Scott 
  • Florida State K Ryan Fitzgerald 
  • South Dakota CB Mike Reid
  • Louisville CB Corey Thornton
  • Nebraska S Isaac Gifford 
  • Michigan State RB Kay’Ron Lynch-Adams
  • UCLA TE Bryce Pierre
  • Texas A&M WR Moose Muhammad III

Muhammad, 23, was a four-star recruit who committed to Texas A&M in 2020. He spent five seasons at Texas A&M. 

During his college career, Muhammad appeared in 43 games and caught 81 passes for 1,163 yards and 12 touchdowns. 

