Panthers Signing Texas A&M WR Moose Muhammad III

According to Mike Garafolo, Texas A&M WR Moose Muhammad III is signing with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent.

He’s the son of former Panthers WR Muhsin Muhammad, who was inducted into Carolina’s ring of honor a couple of years ago.

The Panthers’ reported UDFA class now includes:

UCLA QB Ethan Garbers

Oklahoma OT Michael Tarquin

Miami WR Jacolby George

Arkansas State S Trevian Thomas

South Carolina LB Bam Martin-Scott

Florida State K Ryan Fitzgerald

South Dakota CB Mike Reid

Louisville CB Corey Thornton

Nebraska S Isaac Gifford

Michigan State RB Kay’Ron Lynch-Adams

UCLA TE Bryce Pierre

Texas A&M WR Moose Muhammad III

Muhammad, 23, was a four-star recruit who committed to Texas A&M in 2020. He spent five seasons at Texas A&M.

During his college career, Muhammad appeared in 43 games and caught 81 passes for 1,163 yards and 12 touchdowns.