Panthers Signing Texas A&M WR Moose Muhammad III

According to Mike Garafolo, Texas A&M WR Moose Muhammad III is signing with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent.
He’s the son of former Panthers WR Muhsin Muhammad, who was inducted into Carolina’s ring of honor a couple of years ago.
The Panthers’ reported UDFA class now includes:
- UCLA QB Ethan Garbers
- Oklahoma OT Michael Tarquin
- Miami WR Jacolby George
- Arkansas State S Trevian Thomas
- South Carolina LB Bam Martin-Scott
- Florida State K Ryan Fitzgerald
- South Dakota CB Mike Reid
- Louisville CB Corey Thornton
- Nebraska S Isaac Gifford
- Michigan State RB Kay’Ron Lynch-Adams
- UCLA TE Bryce Pierre
- Texas A&M WR Moose Muhammad III
Muhammad, 23, was a four-star recruit who committed to Texas A&M in 2020. He spent five seasons at Texas A&M.
During his college career, Muhammad appeared in 43 games and caught 81 passes for 1,163 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!