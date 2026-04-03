NFC Notes: Christian McCaffrey, Kenny Pickett, 49ers, Falcons, Panthers

49ers

Christian McCaffrey was heavily involved in 2025 after injuries heavily impacted the 49ers’ offense. San Francisco HC Kyle Shanahan said they need to help McCaffrey to be sure he can be available for a full season.

“I know that I don’t want Christian to have to take all of that,” Shanahan said, via Nick Wagoner of ESPN. “It was amazing that he did and was able to do that. The reason it’s so hard to get Christian out is because of how much he affects everything in the pass game, even when he’s not getting the ball… But in order for us to be the running team we want to be, in order to have Christian be as good as he can be throughout the whole year, we’ve got to get someone to help him.”

Shanahan thinks RB Jordan James “came on really strong” as a rookie despite getting his first carry in the NFC Divisional Round after missing time due to knee and finger injuries.

“Jordan James came on really strong at the end of last year, but he missed so much in the beginning,” Shanahan said. “He kind of just missed his window to pass some other people up. I wish I would have got him on the field more than I did… He needs to take that next step.”

Falcons

Dan Graziano of ESPN writes that he senses that the Falcons would like to take another look at QB Michael Penix Jr. once he recovers from his knee injury.

once he recovers from his knee injury. In the meantime, Graziano mentions that Tua Tagovailoa has the opportunity to prove he’s Atlanta’s answer at quarterback.

has the opportunity to prove he’s Atlanta’s answer at quarterback. If Tagovailoa can impress the Falcons’ coaching staff and front office, Graziano points out that he’d be in a “strong position” to earn a contract extension.

Panthers

Panthers HC Dave Canales said that he thinks QB Kenny Pickett could have a career resurgence and believes he can be a starter in the NFL.

“I believe this is a player who’s on the rise, who’s trending toward having another opportunity as a starter,” Canales said, via the Charlotte Observer. “He’s not here to do that. He’s not here to compete with Bryce to be the starter. But I see a guy like Geno Smith, like Baker Mayfield, like Sam Darnold.”

Canales added that Pickett’s experience in multiple different systems makes him a great option to replace former Panthers QB Andy Dalton.

“I see a guy who’s accumulating enough playing time and experience and exposure to different systems — seeing different defenses with his ability, with his mind, the way that he works — I see a guy who’s going to have another opportunity,” Canales said. “And I love being a part of that story. And I love that he chose to come to Carolina to kind of take the next step in his career. I just want to be a part of that story and see where he goes from here.”