Jets Signed South Alabama WR Jamaal Pritchett

By
Logan Ulrich
-

According to Aaron Wilson, the Jets signed South Alabama WR Jamaal Pritchett as an undrafted free agent. 

Jets helmet

New York’s reported UDFA class now includes: 

  • Kansas WR Quentin Skinner
  • Michigan RB Donovan Edwards
  • Fresno State S Dean Clark
  • Notre Dame DB Jordan Clark
  • West Virginia DL Fatorma Mulbah
  • Missouri QB Brady Cook
  • Florida DE/gunner Ja’Markis Weston
  • South Alabama WR Jamaal Pritchett

Pritchett, 5-8 and 174 pounds, started his college career at Tuskegee before transferring to South Alabama. He started his final two seasons. 

During his three-year college career, Pritchett recorded 150 receptions for 2,033 yards and 17 touchdowns. He added 17 punt returns for 250 yards and a touchdown in 33 career games. 

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply