According to Aaron Wilson, the Jets signed South Alabama WR Jamaal Pritchett as an undrafted free agent.

New York’s reported UDFA class now includes:

Kansas WR Quentin Skinner

Michigan RB Donovan Edwards

Fresno State S Dean Clark

Notre Dame DB Jordan Clark

West Virginia DL Fatorma Mulbah

Missouri QB Brady Cook

Florida DE/gunner Ja’Markis Weston

South Alabama WR Jamaal Pritchett

Pritchett, 5-8 and 174 pounds, started his college career at Tuskegee before transferring to South Alabama. He started his final two seasons.

During his three-year college career, Pritchett recorded 150 receptions for 2,033 yards and 17 touchdowns. He added 17 punt returns for 250 yards and a touchdown in 33 career games.