According to Aaron Wilson, the Jets signed South Alabama WR Jamaal Pritchett as an undrafted free agent.
New York’s reported UDFA class now includes:
- Kansas WR Quentin Skinner
- Michigan RB Donovan Edwards
- Fresno State S Dean Clark
- Notre Dame DB Jordan Clark
- West Virginia DL Fatorma Mulbah
- Missouri QB Brady Cook
- Florida DE/gunner Ja’Markis Weston
- South Alabama WR Jamaal Pritchett
Pritchett, 5-8 and 174 pounds, started his college career at Tuskegee before transferring to South Alabama. He started his final two seasons.
During his three-year college career, Pritchett recorded 150 receptions for 2,033 yards and 17 touchdowns. He added 17 punt returns for 250 yards and a touchdown in 33 career games.
