Steelers Officially Sign Seven UDFAs

By
Tony Camino
-

The Pittsburgh Steelers have officially signed seven undrafted free agents, per Burt Lauten.

Steelers helmet

The seven UDFAs signed are the following:

  1. Memphis WR Roc Taylor
  2. Minnesota-Duluth OG Aiden Williams
  3. South Alabama FB DJ Thomas-Jones
  4. Indiana WR Ke’Shawn Williams
  5. Iowa S Sebastian Castro
  6. Pitt K Ben Sauls
  7. South Dakota TE JJ Galbreath

Taylor, 22, spent four seasons at Memphis and made 26 starts. He earned First Team All-AAC honors in 2024 and Second Team All-AAC honors in 2023.

In his college career, Taylor appeared in 44 games and caught 163 passes for 2,375 yards and seven touchdowns. 

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply