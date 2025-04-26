Steelers Officially Sign Seven UDFAs

The Pittsburgh Steelers have officially signed seven undrafted free agents, per Burt Lauten.

The seven UDFAs signed are the following:

Memphis WR Roc Taylor Minnesota-Duluth OG Aiden Williams South Alabama FB DJ Thomas-Jones Indiana WR Ke’Shawn Williams Iowa S Sebastian Castro Pitt K Ben Sauls South Dakota TE JJ Galbreath

Taylor, 22, spent four seasons at Memphis and made 26 starts. He earned First Team All-AAC honors in 2024 and Second Team All-AAC honors in 2023.

In his college career, Taylor appeared in 44 games and caught 163 passes for 2,375 yards and seven touchdowns.