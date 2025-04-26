Steelers Officially Sign Seven UDFAs

The Pittsburgh Steelers have officially signed seven undrafted free agents, per Burt Lauten.
The seven UDFAs signed are the following:
- Memphis WR Roc Taylor
- Minnesota-Duluth OG Aiden Williams
- South Alabama FB DJ Thomas-Jones
- Indiana WR Ke’Shawn Williams
- Iowa S Sebastian Castro
- Pitt K Ben Sauls
- South Dakota TE JJ Galbreath
Taylor, 22, spent four seasons at Memphis and made 26 starts. He earned First Team All-AAC honors in 2024 and Second Team All-AAC honors in 2023.
In his college career, Taylor appeared in 44 games and caught 163 passes for 2,375 yards and seven touchdowns.
