Eagles Sign UDFA S Maxen Hook

Per Brooks Kubena, the Eagles are signing S Maxen Hook after he went undrafted out of Toledo.

Hook, 23, began his college career at Toledo back in 2020 and made Third-team All-MAC in 2021 after redshirting as a freshman.

The next three years, Hook was named First-team All-MAC for the Rockets.

During his five years with the team, Hook appeared in 52 games and recorded 356 tackles, two sacks, seven interceptions, 15 pass defenses, two fumble recoveries, two forced fumbles.