NFC Notes: A.J. Brown, Arvell Reese, Commanders, Eagles, Giants

Commanders

The Commanders go into their offseason program with competition at kicker between Jake Moody and Drew Stevens. Washington ST coordinator Larry Izzo explained that kickoffs will factor into their decision.

“Kickoffs are going to come into play, and what they bring to the table in terms of that. But it’s great to have Jake and Drew here competing; we feel really good about that battle,” Izzo said, via JP Finlay.

As for whether Moody has an advantage after making big kicks down the stretch for them last season, Izzo said they are on an “even playing field” and both will get an opportunity to win the job.

“Everyone’s on an even playing field. Obviously, Jake has kicked in this league. He’s a veteran and has been in situations. Drew also has great experience in a lot of situations back in college. At the end of the day, we’re going to give both an opportunity.”

Eagles

Eagles LT Jordan Mailata discussed the A.J. Brown trade. Like a lot of people in Philadelphia, there was some relief to finally be done with a storyline that had dragged all offseason.

“Yes, we can move on now. I think most of us that have been here the last six weeks, we have moved on, just from, we have enough to worry about,” he said via the Athletic’s Zach Berman. “Getting over last year, and then coming in here and learning a new scheme and new concepts, like we had to press on. So that’s what we were doing. I think this is more of a — it sounds terrible — but like, thank God it’s over. It was a slow pain of just, is he in, is he out? We didn’t really know, and that really wasn’t our focus as a team, our team, especially on offense. But we got to keep these wheels moving, we got new guys coming in, we got rookies coming in again, we got to build that culture every year.”

Mailata was asked if DeVonta Smith is ready to be a No. 1 receiver.

“He’s always been a No. 1 receiver,” he responded per Olivia Reiner of the Philadelphia Inquirer. “Nothing has changed for Smitty. Smitty’s always led from the front. So that narrative, we can shut that down now, because Smitty’s always led from the front. Just because he never wore that captain’s patch the last two years, didn’t mean that he wasn’t a captain in the locker room. But he always left from the front, and that’s why I’m calling it now, when he wears that captain’s patch this year, there’s no surprise. He’s always been a captain in my eyes, just from the way he’s led, the way he’s always gone about his business on and off the field. So he’s just awesome.”

Giants

The Giants picked up LB Arvell Reese with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Reese feels he stepped into the “perfect situation” and is glad to line up at linebacker until they are more comfortable “getting unique with me.”

“This is the perfect situation for me, me being able to play linebacker, then when it’s time, getting unique with me. But just playing linebacker, that’s where I feel I’m most comfortable playing,” Reese said, via GiantsWire.

Giants’ fellow LB Tremaine Edmunds said Reese is proving to be “extremely hard-working” and is a fast learner.

“He’s extremely hard-working. I’m going to take my hat off to him for that,” Edmunds said. “You can tell he comes from a good system as far as what he was doing in college, so he picks up on information fast. For me it’s easy playing with somebody like that. You know what I’m saying. Just his athleticism, it’s a lot of things that we can help each other out with out there. So as we continue to learn the playbook a little bit more and as we continue to get a little bit more confidence, that stuff will start showing up a lot more.”

Giants OLB Brian Burns has been impressed by Reese and Edmunds, calling it the best linebacker duo he’s been around.

“I (have) never seen a linebacker duo like that, just off first glance, but Arvell has been amazing. I always speak to what he said, I guess the first, what is that rookie (minicamp) or whatever that was. I always speak to when he said like he wants to be seen, not heard. And he’s embodying that every day,” Burns said.