NFC Notes: Jordan Mailata, Jeff Stoutland, John Harbaugh, Giants’ Kicking Competition, Eagles

Eagles

Eagles LT Jordan Mailata was asked about this upcoming season being his first year without former OL coach Jeff Stoutland.

“It’s one of those things where I’m at that point in my career where this is the business,” he said via the Athletic’s Zach Berman. “We lost A.J., we lost Stout, this is how the business is. I’ve got to find a way to find my feet again, I’ve got to find a way to lead this locker room again. Regardless of whatever happens, those are the two things that I have to face now. I don’t want to say it like this, but shit happens, and how do I get over this? How do I overcome this adversity or overcome this hurdle? And that’s just the challenges that I’m facing right now. So I welcome it. I embrace it, man. Because this is part of football, on and off the field, when all is said and done, and I’m retired, this is stuff I’m going to miss. I love this stuff.”

Giants

The Giants embark on their first season with HC John Harbaugh, following his 18 years with the Ravens. New York LB Tremaine Edmunds said Harbaugh is always giving them bits of knowledge to apply on and off the field.

“I think one thing that really stands out is just the messaging. Harbaugh is a guy; he’s a quote-type guy. Every day he’s kind of giving us a little nugget here and there that we can put into our belt that we can take with us outside of football,” Edmunds said, via GiantsWire. “Some stuff is just dedicated to football; some stuff is life skills, and I appreciate that, because you can relate to him just outside of the game.”

Edmunds added that Harbaugh is someone players can talk to about any subject.

“And us players, it’s going to make you want to play ten times harder for the coach, which is why he’s had success in the past, which now we all can see why, like, you know what? That makes sense. But you can go to him, talk to him about whatever, and I think that’s the number one thing that’s sticking out right now.”

Giants

The Giants signed K Dominic Zvada as an undrafted free agent to compete with Jason Sanders and Ben Sauls. New York HC John Harbaugh said they will have competition “right out of the gate” in their offseason program.

“Well, it’s going to be a competition, for sure, right out of the gate. It’s already started. You saw Zvada. That was his first iteration of that competition,” Harbaugh said, via the team’s official site. “We’re coming next week. We’ll be kicking field goals. We go to OTAs, we’ll kick field goals I think every other practice, but we may be kicking them every practice because we have three guys to kick. We’ll just see how it shakes out.”

As for what he likes about him, Harbaugh praised his kicking power and consistency.

“Really talented. He’s big, tall, rangy kind of guy. Big for a kicker, you would say, and really strong leg. More than anything, it’s the consistency. He has a vertical swing pattern, we call it. He does a nice job of getting downfield through the kick. Because of that, he tends to kick a ball straight consistently. If you do that, you probably have a chance. It’s like your drive, right? When you hit it straight down the middle consistently, you have a good round,” Harbaugh said.